Grandfather jailed for naked ‘horseback ride’

A grandfather who sexually assaulted his granddaughter stripped off their clothing to give the girl a naked "horseback ride".

The man, 69, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his seven-year-old victim, was looking after his granddaughter in 2011.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said he gave the girl a naked "horseback ride".

"On one occasion when the defendant was alone with the complainant he had her play a game," she said.

"He had them both strip their clothing and had the complainant sit on his back while he walked around on the floor on all fours."The Townsville District Court heard the "horseback ride" lasted 10 minutes.

Afterwards the man told the girl not to tell her grandmother.

On another occasion, when the man was saying goodnight to the girl in her bedroom, he exposed himself and asked the girl to touch his genitalia.

She told her grandfather no and he left the room.

The court heard it was not until the girl got older that she realised the inappropriate sexual connotations and made a complaint to her parents in 2019.

The man pleaded guilty to indecent treatment (expose) child under 12 years lineal descendant and indecent treatment of children under 16.

The court heard the man's wife ran a daycare centre from their home in Collinsville.

The man had previously been convicted in December 2017 for the indecent treatment of a three-year-old girl at the daycare.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said no force had been used during the offences with his granddaughter.

"Fortunately, your honour, the effect on the child here has been minimal," he said.

"Fortunately there was no physical harm.

"There has been no penetration or direct touching on the genital areas or her touching him."

Judge Brad Farr SC told the man the offending was a domestic violence offence.

"The offending conduct was towards the lower end of the scale of seriousness for offences like this nature and I agree it is an accurate assessment of this offending conduct," he said.

"However, it's not to say it is not serious conduct. The fact you were the child's grandfather, she was your lineal descendant, is, of course, a circumstance of aggravation."

The man was sentenced to 18 months' jail, to serve six months.

A parole eligibility date was set at September 11 this year.

Originally published as Grandfather jailed for naked 'horseback ride'