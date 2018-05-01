Menu
NOT GUILTY: The jury found the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Crime

Grandfather accused of indecent treatment cleared by jury

Andrew Thorpe
by
1st May 2018 6:57 AM

A JURY has delivered a not-guilty verdict in the trial of a Gladstone man accused of the indecent treatment of his own granddaughter.

The man stood trial in Gladstone District Court last week accused of exposing himself to the girl while taking care of her about two years ago, when she was less than six years old.

The case hinged on the testimony of the girl, who Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence described as a reliable witness despite her age, and who she said had maintained a consistent version of events throughout the court process.

Ms Lawrence conceded some of the questions asked of the girl by police investigators could be considered leading, but said jurors should consider that at such a young age many children found it difficult to articulate detailed information.

During the trial, the man's defence lawyer Doug Winning said the girl was a vulnerable child and suggested she may have been responding to external influences when she gave investigators her version of events.

Mr Winning said the entire police investigation had started based on a false premise.

The jury, made up of six men and six women, delivered the not guilty verdict late on Tuesday, finding the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged incident had happened.

