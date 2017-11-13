Menu
Lest we forget: Granddaughter continues family's war legacy

FAMILY: Amy Veach, 16, attended the Remembrance day ceremony at ANZAC Park, Gladstone, on the 99th Anniversary. Matt Taylor GLA111117REMDAY
Caroline Tung
SIXTEEN-year-old navy cadet Amy Veach has been wearing her grandfather's medal to Remembrance Day since she began training three years ago.

Today, the Gladstone teenager joined about 100 community members, veterans and politicians to commemorate the 99th anniversary marking the end of the Great War at Anzac Park.

"My granddad used to serve in the army so I've worn his medal today," she said.

"I go to every service every year since I've been doing cadets."

"I have other grandparents who served and are no longer here, so I want to commemorate that memory for them."

Miss Veach, whose family has had a long history with the Australian Defence Force, has high hopes for her future.

"I joined navy cadets three years ago because my uncle was in it, and I've loved it since," she said.

She has set her sights high for the future, aiming to study a medical degree.

"With my degree, I'm hoping to take it into the army and do radiography in the army," she said.

Amy said being able to turn up on Monday nights to learn new skills, as well as sharing knowledge and building friendships had been lots of fun.

