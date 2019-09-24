Grandad banned from chemist after threats and abuse

About 11.15am on August 6 Christopher Crawford attended the Optimal Pharmacy Plus Kin Kora to have a prescription filled.

TIRED of waiting for his prescription to be filled a Gladstone father unleashed a tirade of abuse and threats towards the chemist staff member she served another customer first – a court has been told.

Christopher John Crawford pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of commit public nuisance.

The court was told Crawford handed his script to a staff member and sat in the waiting area.

While Crawford was waiting another customer handed in a script and soon after was handed their medication.

Crawford became enraged and began to yell abuse calling the staff member a “s--- c---” and a “f------ rat”.

The staff member handed Crawford his medication but told him he was not welcome to attend the pharmacy ever again.

The court was told the staff member told Crawford his behaviour was unacceptable.

Crawford told the woman she could not tell him what to do.

The court was told Crawford told the woman “Gladstone is a small place” and asked her where she drank.

“I’ll find you,” Crawford said, before leaving the store. Police later attended Crawford’s home and he was arrested.

The court was told Crawford told officers “well she better f------ watch out now”.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client Crawford was a father and grandfather.

Mr Pepito said his client suffered mental health issues and needed to take his medication at 9am each day.

Mr Pepito said his client had not taken medication for the past two days leading up to the offending.

In court Crawford apologised for his offending.

“I have been going there for two years and she is a lovely lady, I’m so embarrassed and I’m so sorry.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Crawford’s mental health issues did not excuse his offending but provided an explanation.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $450 fine and a conviction was recorded.