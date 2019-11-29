GRAND OPENING: Crazy Clark’s returns in CQ

COMEBACK KINGS: Crazy Clark’s is ready to make a great first impression at the grand opening of the Biloela store.

CRAZY bargains have arrived for Central Queensland shoppers, with ’90s discount king Crazy Clark’s back in action.

The doors of Crazy Clark’s Biloela open at 9am tomorrow and managing director of the Silly Solly’s Group Brad Walton is excited to be in the Biloela store delivering some huge bargains.

“We’ve got 100 packs of solar lights for $5, which is crazy; the Finish dishwasher tablets that normally sell for $20 at $5,” Mr Walton said.

“Ninety-nine per cent of our Christmas decorations are $5 or less.

“You name it we’ve got it — gardening, hardware, something for everyone.”

The Biloela store will be the first Crazy Clark’s to re-open in Australia since 2500 workers across the nation lost their jobs when the chain closed in 2014.

“We don’t sell cheap products, we sell good products cheap,” Mr Walton said.

“We want to be the first choice when people are looking for a bargain.

“We want to make shopping fun and a great experience again.”

The birth of Crazy Clark’s in Biloela is the latest push by discount specialist the Silly Solly’s Group to “make shopping great again” after the Silly Solly’s brand was reborn in 2017 in Rockhampton.

“It’s tough times out there and we are doing our bit to offer the cheapest products,” Mr Walton said.

“There’s one boss and that’s the customer.

“Our goal is to deliver on what our customers want and offer exceptional value.

“The prices will speak for themselves and make the biggest impression.”

The grand opening day for Crazy Clark’s Biloela is from 9am-5pm on November 30. The store is at 17 Callide St, Biloela.