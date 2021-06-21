Grand final job not done yet: McCarron

Melbourne United will return home for the first time in a month in a bid to seal the franchise’s sixth championship but still wary of Perth spoiling the party if they don’t mentally focus on finishing the job.

United guard Mitch McCarron says his teammates are pumped to return home for Game 3 of the NBL grand final series on Friday with a strong 2-0 lead.

But Melbourne is refusing to lock away the championship just yet, knowing the Wildcats will fight to the end.

McCarron insists the minor premiers are ready to put aside the emotion of seeing family again and pushing through a Covid-19 interrupted season to beat the Wildcats and lift the trophy.

“Despite what you read all over social media, we don’t think that isn’t a chance of them (Perth) coming back,” McCarron said.

“They are a tough team, and it doesn’t matter who is out for them, the guys that step out stick through their system.

“We’ve also had our struggles with Perth at home this season, so it is going to be a tough one.

“They also have a way of slowing us down, and they are pretty good at slowing the tempo of the game down.

“The way they started Game 2, they had multiple guys step in and make shots, so we’ve really got to close in on some of those players.

“It has been a month since we’ve been home, so guys are super excited about the position we are in, but we also know that there is business to do when we get back.

“We will probably have an evening or day to spend with our families and chill out a bit and then it is back to business.”

The likes of Chris Goulding and Jock Landale have been standouts for United, but McCarron nominated the team’s role players as the side’s unsung heroes.

“The beauty of this team is that we’ve got a lot of guys who have stepped up and are willing to take it (leadership) on,” he said.

“Maybe not vocally, but I thought Sam McDaniel during the Phoenix semi-final series hadn’t said a word at halftime in that last game, but he came out in the second half with a point to prove in defence.

“Guard (Yudai) Baba also did that in Game 2 and made the big plays with the half court shot.

“He just makes those extra effort plays, and we can ride that energy.”

Originally published as Grand final job not done yet: McCarron