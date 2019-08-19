Grand estates that will make you drool

There are houses, and then there are grand estates. And these three beauties have so much space and so many features it could take a lifetime to enjoy all they have to offer.

First up is Capri, a European-style residence on a 1224sq m block in blue chip Ascot. Outside there are landscaped gardens, wrought-iron gates and balustrades, a championship-sized, floodlit tennis court, a 13m lap pool and a private courtyard.

Capri at 37 Baldwin St Ascot

This grand abode, which is more like a private sanctuary, has a formal lounge with a gas fireplace and views over the courtyard and pool, a secondary lounge with a chandelier, fireplace and access to the floodlit tennis court, an alfresco dining room framed by banks of French doors and additional living space and a library upstairs.

The kitchen has a suite of Miele and Gaggenau appliances, Vintec wine fridges, dual dishwashers and a butler's pantry.

There are five bedrooms over two levels, including the palatial master suite with its luxurious walk-in robe and dressing area, ensuite and northeast facing balcony. The second bedroom also has an ensuite and sunroom retreat.

Other features include crema marfil marble tiles and black Japanese polished Victorian ash floors, zoned and ducted airconditioning and a full security system.

Surrounded by quality schools, parks, public transport, boutiques, cafes and restaurants, the stunning estate at 37 Baldwin St is listed with Penny Halliwell of Ray White Ascot and will be auctioned on August 24.

Also on the market is a riverfront estate on 3593sq m at 121 King Arthur Terrace in Tennyson.

121 King Arthur Terrace Tennyson

Listed with Sarah Hackett of Place Bulimba, the residence embraces an American coastal classic-style of luxury, and has a five bedroom main house, a three-bedroom guesthouse and a third office/gymnasium building, all across three titles.

The main residence, which was inspired by a Majorcan villa, is spread over three levels, and includes a whole-floor master suite with a huge ensuite with a freestanding bath and foldback windows to soak up the river views, two walk-in robes and a river-facing balcony on the top level.

There is also a marble kitchen with a stainless-steel scullery, two family rooms, a meals area and formal dining room on the ground floor, while on the lower ground floor is a media room, study, playroom/study, four bedrooms and a cellar.

The guest residence has private access, three bedrooms, a full kitchen and laundry, plus a private patio.

Outside there is a pool, poolside entertaining area, a tennis court with lighting, a riverside pavilion with a full kitchen and room to entertain 100 people, a jetty and pontoon. It is listed for sale.

In Highgate Hill, Nareke at 50 Dauphin Terrace is listed with Christine Rudolph of Ray White New Farm.

50 Dauphin Terrace Highgate Hill

It sits on a 3923sq m riverfront block that was the site that once hosted General Douglas MacArthur's home during the Pacific campaign.

It is hard to believe this Victorian era-style mansion was only built in 1996.

Built over three levels, it has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is packed full of old world features.

There is also 60m of river frontage, two guest quarters, manicured gardens, a 23m pool, a boathouse, two workshops, a gym/mancave and a five-storey viewing tower with a dome roof that opens to the night sky.

It is for sale by negotiation.

