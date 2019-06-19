Menu
Kellie Green in the decider in December.
Matt Taylor GLA081218WBBL
Basketball

Grand atmosphere at Kev Broome Stadium on Saturday

NICK KOSSATCH
by
19th Jun 2019 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM
BASKETBALL: The senior grand finalists have been confirmed for Saturday's big day at Kev Broome Stadium.

The division one Devilicious Red women's team will attempt to win a hat-trick of grand finals and will take on Lions 2 at 6pm.Devilicious gained direct entry to the decider with a 57-31 last week while Lions 2 beat Power Puffs last Monday.

The experienced Kellie Green will be a key and she may be opposed to Lions 2 young gun Erin Harvey.

The division one Devolds men's side will also attempt a three-peat of grand final wins. Devolds take on Ravens at 4.30pm and the match-ups between Ravens talls Izaac Sealy and Scott Smith against Luke Ney and Jimmy Lamkin will be one to watch.

The first final of the day will be between division two men's teams Hawks and Crusadors at 12.30pm followed by Kixx and Hawks in division two women at 2pm.

There will be a CQBL game at 3pm between Gladstone and Bundaberg women. Presentations will start at 7pm while Gladstone band RedThorn will make their debut from 7.30pm until late.

Bar and canteen available and doors open at noon.

