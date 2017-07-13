23°
Graham Glasby is the proudest dad in Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
| 13th Jul 2017 6:15 PM
Tim Glasby of the Queensland Maroons during State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
GRAHAM Glasby was buzzing with pride this morning.

Not only was he present at one of Queensland's finest Origin victories, he got to watch son Tim play a crucial role off the bench for the Maroons on Wednesday night.

Tim Glasby played 30 minutes during the decider, making eight runs for a total of 117 metres to compliment his 20 tackles.

The highlight for the 28-year-old came shortly before half-time when the Melbourne Storm forward swooped on a loose ball near the halfway line and sprinted towards the try-line, only to be cut down 10 metres short by some scrabbling Blues defence.

Similarly to Wednesday's game, the past month has been a whirlwind for the Glasby family, who had to deal with some sinister media coverage from the Sydney press who labelled the former Central Comets and Capras player as a 'nobody' prior to Game II.

While Tim took it all in his stride, the comments had a greater affect on parents Graham and Tracey Glasby.

"It made Tracey and I angry - we got a bit protective,” Glasby senior said.

"Tim just took it in his stride and one of his comments in the media was 'yeh, I am a nobody, big deal' and after the second match when Tim got glowing reviews from (Queensland coach) Kevin Walters and (captain) Cameron Smith for his efforts, that's what made him satisfied that he had done his job.”

Glasby's parents have called Gladstone home for the past three years after Graham, who works at QAL, found the commute from Rockhampton to work too much of a burden.

A multi-talented junior in rugby league, union and soccer, Glasby only decided on making league his pathway during his mid-teens.

"Tim wasn't really keen on rugby league until the age of 12,” Graham said.

"He was a very good soccer player as a junior, then he chose to swap over and play rugby league for Norths Knights in Rocky because that's where all his mates were playing, so it was a natural progression for him.

"It wasn't the only sport he played. When he was 15 or 16 he made it into Queensland rep sides for soccer, rugby union and league. We asked him to pick one and it was an immediate decision to pick rugby league.

"We don't consider him a late bloomer, but rather late to be identified.”

Tim Glasby during the Queensland Maroons open media session, ahead of State of Origin III against the New South Wales Blues at Rydges Hotel in Brisbane, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Like a fine wine Glasby is only getting better with age, and although an Origin debut at 28 is at the older end of the playing-age scale, it was a case of better late than never for the Townsville-born forward who had a huge support base cheering him on at Suncorp Stadium.

"We had all four of Tim's grandparents there, his uncle and aunt from Orange, Casey his wife and baby Parker,” Graham added.

"We missed the celebration by seconds; we entered the dressing sheds just as the beer hit the floor, but we were there for most of it.”

"I had an opportunity to meet JT (Jonathan Thurston) and thank him for helping Tim through his debut series. I did the same with a few of the other senior players who were in the coaching staff - Trevor Gillmeister was one of the people I met and thanked for helping Tim through his debut.

"They were all really humble and said 'we didn't do anything', but I know that whole team mentality plays a big part in their success.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  origin game 3 queensland maroons queensland origin state of origin state of origin 2017 tim glasby

Local Partners

