GRAGM to hold its blockbuster annual event

THE PRESSURE IS ON: Rebecca Lush and Jo Duke, prepare for the intake of entries for the Martin Hanson awards. Di Paddick

WITH the finishing touches applied to their latest artworks, hundreds of artists will converge on the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum this week, during the intake of entries for The 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017.

This most-welcomed time of year provides local artists the unique opportunity to exhibit their work alongside peers from across the country. Together they vie for a share of the incredible $40,000 prize pool across 21 awards, including the $15,000 overall award.

There are four sections of entry including Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional & Fibre Works and Digital Works, with entry open to all artists aged 15 years and over.

Submissions will be accepted from 10am to 5pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 5 to 7.

At 5pm this Saturday, when the last entry is accepted, the gallery and museum doors will close to undergo an intensive transformation as the dedicated team of staff and volunteers, install the Art Awards exhibition.

Then, at 10am next Saturday, October 14, curator Jo Duke will open the doors to a fantastic day of art-focussed events, including the Judge's Floor Talk from 11am followed by the noon Artists' Lunch, the Judge's Illustrated Lecture from 2pm and the exciting official launch and awards presentation from 6pm.

Entry forms are available from offices, venues and libraries of Gladstone Regional Council, as well as online at: http://gragm.qld.gov.au

For further information, please phone 49766766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au

Last chance to see

DON'T miss your chance to explore The Giant that Never Sleeps: 50 Years of QAL and 2017 Intercity Images: Combined Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange.

Often fondly referred to as The heart of Gladstone, Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) celebrated its 50th anniversary in August.

Intercity Images is a joint display of recent Japanese and Australian photographs captured by Saiki City and Gladstone Region citizens.

The project celebrates the lifestyles, people and environments of two unique parts of the world. Both exhibitions will continue until this Saturday.