GRAGM to hold a free art workshop

SIGN UP FAST: Elena Korotkaia is on hand to help you with your workshop booking. Di Paddick

GAIN new skills during a free one-day Extending the Reach: Education and Public Programming Skills workshop, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum on Friday, December 1.

Presented by Jodi Ferrari, education and audience development officer at Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre NSW, the program will discuss how quality arts and cultural engagement programs strengthen community connections.

"The comprehensive workshop will explore a broad range of programs with a focus on best practice, participation and innovation,” Jodi said.

"Participants will be able to draw ideas and inspiration to enhance their own programming ideas, and identify challenges and opportunities present in the community.”

With a 1999 University of Queensland Bachelor of Arts (double major Art History) and 2001 University of Technology, Sydney Master of Education (Visual Arts), as well as experience working in regional galleries in New South Wales and Queensland for over 15 years, Jodi brings a wealth of knowledge to the Gladstone region.

Participants are encouraged to register their interest early to avoid disappointment, as spaces are limited.

The workshop is an initiative of Museums & Galleries Queensland, supported by the Visual Arts and Craft Strategy, an initiative of the Australian, state and territory governments.

For bookings and further information, please phone 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au

AWARDS CONTINUE

Visitors and locals alike, are taking time out to explore The 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017.

The annual Art Awards feature more than 300 works across four sections of entry including: Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional & Fibre Works and Digital Works.

Continuing on display until 5pm Thursday December 7, many of the works, including award winners, are available for purchase, pick up a price list from reception.

For further information, visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au.