LOTTO WINNER: 'I still don’t believe it'

A GRAFTON dad might now have a favourite child after the $2 Beach Bucks Instant Scratch-Its ticket given to him as a birthday present by his son yielded him a $25,000 birthday win.

Sharing his joy with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the stoked bloke explained how he initially didn't believe his eyes when scratching his winning ticket.

"I was just sitting at home scratching the tickets that my son had bought me for my birthday," he explained.

"I scratched it and I think I looked at it about four times before I believed I had won.

"I still don't believe it - it's only just starting to sink in now.

"I buy a few scratchies every now and then but I love getting them for Christmas and birthdays.

"I've won $10 here and there but nothing like this!"

The top prize winning $2 Beach Bucks Ticket was purchased at Hawthorne Newsagency, 81 Penshurst Street, Willoughby.

When asked how he planned to enjoy his $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its windfall, the happy man confessed his son who bought the ticket might share some of the prize.

"I'm sure he will be happy to receive some of the prize a bit later on!" he laughed.

"I'm thinking we might head off on a holiday somewhere but haven't decided just yet.

"I still haven't got my head around the win!"

In 2018, there were 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $14.26 million.