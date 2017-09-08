Graffiti art workshop coming to Barney Point

INTERESTING: Todd Small has received money to continue his spray art.

ENGAGING young artists is the goal of Todd Small's art project.

Todd received $6720 through Gladstone Regional Council's Regional Arts Development Fund for his graffiti art.

This money will go towards bringing up an artist to run a workshop and help the community to paint a mural.

"I'm over the moon I can't believe it,” Todd said.

"The plan is to get a professional graffiti mural artist up to teach me some skills and hold a class too.”

Todd is not new to graffiti art or art in general.

"I've also done art since I was young and I just got into graffiti art,” he said.

"What I like about graffiti art is you can do a lot more in a shorter amount of time and you can do it on a big scale.

"Every time someone walks by it can be a bit different.”

In the past few months Todd and some other artists have been given access to the Old Barney Point Butchers' building to use as a canvas.

He is hoping to use the side of the butcher shop for the mural.

Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush,who is also the chair of the Regional Arts Development Fund Committee said the idea behind the funding was to "create capacity” in the community for the arts.

"It covers everything from visual performing right through the whole genre of arts,” she said.

The fund is a joint initiative by local and state government.

Cr Bush said what the funding panel was looking for was growth.

"Every round we get some fascinating projects and lots of them are now tying into social issues or needs within our community, because arts is known to be healing,” she said.

"It's good to see people looking at our community as a whole and how art can have an impact.”

Cr Bush said Todd's project was certainly an interesting one.

"With graffiti art, you either love it or hate it,” she said adding that when a space was provided it could be fantastic.

Dates are still to be confirmed for when Todd's project will begin.

Recipients

Luke Graham - The Long Road - Creation of script with local mentoring - $5000

Plural Theatre - When I'm 18 - Theatre Workshops with young people in foster care - $3,601.70

Todd Small - Street Scapes - Aerosol public art, Barney Point - $6,720.00

Mikayla J - Academy of Country Music - Attend Country Music Masterclasses, Tamworth NSW - $2100

Jan Ross-Manley - Reef: Art/Wonder/Science- Touring art exhibition - $4000