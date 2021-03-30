Menu
Crime

Gracemere property dispute leads to kicked-in back door

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A Gracemere woman who kicked the back door of her residence in after having the locks changed on her, appeared in a Gladstone court on Monday.

Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Schlapfer’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The victim of the offence was Schlapfer’s aunty, who Schlapfer moved in with late last year in an attempt to save money.

During Schlapfer’s stay at her aunty’s residence, her aunty made the choice to renovate meaning Schlapfer had to remove her belongings as a result.

As part of the renovations, the doors and locks on the house were changed.

On November 2, Schlapfer returned to the property and was unable to enter the house due to the locks being changed and took exception to her dilemma.

She kicked the back door in and entered the dwelling, despite not having permission from her aunty to damage the door.

On February 26, police questioned Schlapfer about the incident and she made admissions to kicking in the door.

Schlapfer told police she did not have a phone to contact her aunty about gaining entry to the house and had previously informed her she was coming to collect her property.

She told police she had no lawful or emergency reason for kicking the door in, however, had developed suspicion the victim changed the locks suddenly due to an outstanding debt.

Mr Manthey referenced the fact that Schlapfer’s case was not a normal wilful damage due to the fact it was on the property she lived at.

“This is a case of you trying to get your gear back from your aunty who you suspected was holding it against your will because of some debt,” he said.

Schlapfer was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

