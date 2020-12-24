Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gracemere infant taken to hospital after hot water spill

Darryn Nufer
24th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An infant has been taken to hospital after reportedly spilling hot water on themselves at a Gracemere home on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated the concern was for a two-year-old girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 11.10am.

"It came in as a reported burns incident," she said.

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was transported from the Gracemere residence to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

 

OTHER STORIES:

Teen pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

gracemere burns incident infant
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Premium Content Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Crime Kristopher James Shipley knew he shouldn’t have been driving.

        Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Premium Content Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Local Faces “I’m feeling a bit scared but I know I’m in the best hands.”

        Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Premium Content Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Environment Here’s what has caused the deaths of the iconic trees on the Agnes foreshores.

        Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.