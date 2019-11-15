Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sausages Cooking On Grill. Street Food Market
Sausages Cooking On Grill. Street Food Market
News

Grab a snag for bushfire-affected communities

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Nov 2019 3:48 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DROP by Gladstone Bunnings on Friday, November 22, to help raise funds and support communities impacted by drought and bushfires.

Bunnings team members will be running a sausage sizzle between 9am and 4pm.

Every cent raised will go to GIVIT who assist communities in times of disaster.

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Debbie Poole said she was please the team could pick up the barbecue tongs and help support those affected.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the organisation was grateful to have Bunnings on board.

"We guarantee 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items for those affected," Ms Tennant said.

In August 2019 Bunnings helped raise more than $1.25 million for drought-impacted communities through fundraising sausage sizzles.

In February 2019 Bunnings worked with GIVIT to raise over $310,000 for flood-affected communities in Townsville and bushfire impacted communities in Tasmania.

bunnings gladstone bushfires 2019 drought fundraiser givit sausage sizzle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’GUT-WRENCHING’: Remains found from missing Bruno

        premium_icon ’GUT-WRENCHING’: Remains found from missing Bruno

        News ALMOST a year since American Bulldog Bruno went missing the owners have been devastated to uncover his remains.

        • 15th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        APPLY NOW: Funding for drought-affected towns

        premium_icon APPLY NOW: Funding for drought-affected towns

        News Building Better Regions Fund to support towns hardest hit by drought

        Key clue to identify dodgy tradesmen targeting CQ homes

        premium_icon Key clue to identify dodgy tradesmen targeting CQ homes

        News Gladstone residents told to be vigilant when approached by ‘tradies’

        Snake bite puts woman in hospital

        premium_icon Snake bite puts woman in hospital

        News Paramedics were notified earlier this morning.