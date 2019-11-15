Grab a snag for bushfire-affected communities

DROP by Gladstone Bunnings on Friday, November 22, to help raise funds and support communities impacted by drought and bushfires.

Bunnings team members will be running a sausage sizzle between 9am and 4pm.

Every cent raised will go to GIVIT who assist communities in times of disaster.

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Debbie Poole said she was please the team could pick up the barbecue tongs and help support those affected.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the organisation was grateful to have Bunnings on board.

"We guarantee 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items for those affected," Ms Tennant said.

In August 2019 Bunnings helped raise more than $1.25 million for drought-impacted communities through fundraising sausage sizzles.

In February 2019 Bunnings worked with GIVIT to raise over $310,000 for flood-affected communities in Townsville and bushfire impacted communities in Tasmania.