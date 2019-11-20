Grab a slice and help a dance

Nathan Woods , Emily Sprinkling and Kolby Gable from Domino's Gladstone are raising money for a local dance troop.

DOMINO’S Gladstone store is helping a local indigenous dance troop with a fundraiser today.

The store is donating $1 from every traditional, premium and New Yorker pizza sold to the Kepmum Pikininins indigenous dance troop to help pay for their uniform and equipment expenses.

Domino’s Gladstone franchisee James Dooley has been involved with the local AIME mentoring program, donating pizzas for to the AIME graduations in Rockhampton and Gladstone. When some of the AIME mentees approached him about supporting their dance troop he was happy to help.

“Domino’s believes in giving back to the communities in which it operates, we’re all excited to help out the local dance troop,” Mr Dooley said.

“This group are so passionate about dance, it’s such an important and fun method of self-expression and we’re hoping to raise enough to cover some of their bigger costs.

“We encourage all of our customers to come down, grab some pizzas and know that the funds raised are going to a great cause.”

The fundraiser runs from 11am to close. Domino’s Gladstone is at 45-55 Dawson Highway, West Gladstone.