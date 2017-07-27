Grab a bargain at Garage Sale Trail

ON THE HUNT: Stephanie Cook at one of the garage sale trail events.

EVERYONE knows some of the best bargains going around come from garage sales.

This year, community groups, schools, businesses, industries and households can take part in an expanded Garage Sale Trail in October.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council was pleased to support the popular initiative.

The event has grown nationally to become a weekend event this year.

This year's weekend of garage sales will be held on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

"Participants keen to host a garage sale can help put the Gladstone region on the Garage Sale Trail map,” Cr Burnett said.

He said in past years the initiative had attracted strong interest throughout the region with sellers registered from Baffle Creek to Mount Larcom.

"Residents can save the date in their calendars and start sorting items in preparation to de-clutter their home or fundraise for a school or community group,” Cr Burnett said.

The Garage Sale Trail initiative encourages residents to reuse or recycle items they don't want and help reduce the amount of rubbish going to landfill.

"The free initiative enables sellers to benefit from promotion of the Garage Sale Trail nationally and uses digital technologies to link sellers with buyers,” Cr Burnett said.

Sellers can place their items on a regional listing of sales and buyers are able to plot their own treasure trail to print and follow, or view on a mobile device.

Register your interest for Garage Sale Trail 2017 at www.garagesaletrail.com.au or find out more by phoning the council's strategic community inclusion officer Luis Arroyo on 49766300.

The council has won an award the past two years for their events.