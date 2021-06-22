GPs to give out Pfizer jabs by end of July

Following an emergency meeting of national cabinet, Queenslanders have been promised they’ll be able to get a Pfizer jab at their GP by the end of July.

Following an emergency meeting of national cabinet, Queenslanders have been promised they’ll be able to get a Pfizer jab at their GP by the end of July.

Hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders will be able to get their Pfizer jab from GPs by the end of July after a major fast-tracking of the rollout in light of the latest health advice around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australian officials have also recommitted to making sure every person who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to by the end of the year following an emergency meeting of national cabinet on Monday.

The vaccine rollout was dealt a major blow on Friday after government medical experts advised the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been tied to an ultra-rare blood clotting disorder, is preferred for people aged 60 and older.

Pfizer will now be the recommended vaccine for people aged 50 to 59, which includes 620,000 Queenslanders.

In response, the federal government is fast tracking its plans to increase the number of places people can get a Pfizer jab.

By the end of July, all 136 Commonwealth vaccination clinics, 40 Aboriginal community controlled health services and 1300 GPs will be administering Pfizer.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, who is in charge of logistics for the vaccine rollout, called for Australians to "pull together" and get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

"We have a plan to offer vaccines to all Australians by the end of the year," he said.

"And again I encourage all Australians, that we should pull together to protect both ourselves and our fellow citizens by getting vaccinated."

He also confirmed he was preparing to release critical data on how many people had been fully vaccinated and which age groups they were in so the jab rollout can be better targeted - though national cabinet will likely have a final say.

The latest vaccination data revealed 1.243m jabs had been administered in Queensland as at June 20, with 161,742 jabs given out in a single week - a 12 per cent increase compared to the week before.

Queensland's jab utilisation rate - how many jabs it had available versus the number going in arms - had also hit 81 per cent, the highest it has ever been.

Originally published as GPs to give out Pfizer jabs by end of July