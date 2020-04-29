GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

DOCTORS in the Gladstone region are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of patients presenting with mental health concerns after isolating due to COVID-19.

While other regions have seen a spike in people burning and cutting themselves while cooking more because of health restrictions, for Harbour City Family Practice the overwhelming issue has been mental health.

A spokeswoman said the number of customers had increased dramatically since the Chief Medical Officer required people to stay at home.

While patients hadn’t been presenting with any unusual or different injuries, the spokeswoman said mental health inquiries had skyrocketed.

“We have been flat out and that’s with four doctors working every day,” the spokeswoman said. “We can’t keep up. Our doctors have been consulting by telehealth and we are still fully booked every day.

“We have a psychologist at the practice and a mental health nurse who visits and bulk bills.”

With more time on their hands, people are attending to issues they usually put off, or don’t have the time to do.

“Because everyone is at home they have the time to do other things so they have had the time to look after their health,” the spokeswoman said.

“People have been coming in and getting care plans, so for us girls the paperwork has been enormous.”

Gladstone Hospital director of emergency medicine Dr Dilip Kumar said there had been a slight decline in the number of patients.

“The previous average was about 100 patients a day, and the past few weeks has been 80-85,” he said.

Dr Kumar said staff had been busy upskilling themselves while the hospital has been slightly quieter.

“Thankfully this period has enabled our staff to be upskilled, and our team to plan and prepare for any surge in demand that comes our way in future,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Gladstone area public for their response to isolation requirements and advice, which has to date kept our region safe.

“We encourage them to keep up the great work, and know our team is here when we’re needed.”