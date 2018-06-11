GPC's call for towage services

A great view of the Tug boats from Spinnaker Park.

A great view of the Tug boats from Spinnaker Park. Mike Richards GLA070118SPARK

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is calling for tenders for its towage services in Gladstone.

The multi-million-dollar contract has the potential for an eight-year term.

Towage services at the Port of Gladstone are currently provided by a single operator under an exclusive licence arrangement.

The licence, held by Smit Lamnalco, began on January 1, 2011, after a competitive tender process and is due to expire at the end of this calendar year.

Smit Lamnalco can tender a new submission.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the corporation was again pursuing an exclusive arrangement.

"GPC has carefully considered arrangements for the provision of harbour towage moving forward," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We believe an exclusive licence, similar to what we are using now, will provide the most effective and efficient environment to ensure the safe handling of vessels within the Port of Gladstone."

The SL Curtis Island LNG tugboat. Mike Richards GLA111214NTUG

The Expressions of Interest process has begun.

"All interested parties will be fairly considered for the award of the new exclusive licence," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We are confident this process will ensure that prices and service levels are competitive for the duration of the licence to benefit all Port users."

The Port of Gladstone is unique in that the types of trade and vessels at Gladstone require a higher average number of tug jobs per vessel call.

It is also Queensland's largest multi-commodity port, with the world's fourth-largest coal export terminal.

Other products traded through the port include LNG, alumina, aluminium and bauxite.

GPC has consulted the State Government, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, as well as its major customers, throughout the process to date.

Prospective Respondents are required to validate their operational, financial and servicing capability to the satisfaction of GPC.

Register on the QTenders website - www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/ to download the documentation.