GPC worker busted over false reimbursement claims

A 63-year-old Gladstone man with absolutely no criminal history found himself before court for the first time on Tuesday.

Raymond Rodney Hughes was just one of about 80 Gladstone Ports Corporation workers who used falsified documents to complete a reimbursement application.

He pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of false entry in record.

Through the GPC's Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme, workers are entitled to purchase items and then be reimbursed under a program to cover costs of health and well-being products and activities.

However, there is a list of items that can and cannot be reimbursed, which according to the GPC, was made clear to workers.

Despite this a number of GPC staff purchased items not covered under the scheme and provided false receipts on their reimbursement forms which stated otherwise.

But GPC caught wind of these false claims, and after a search warrant was executed at a Gladstone store with the real receipts uncovered, a long list of names were set to face court.

The court heard Hughes purchased a $99.95 Annexe mat, but used a false receipt stating he had purchased a bush fishing rod for the same amount.

The court heard Hughes declined to participate in an interview with police, but agreed to pay back the full amount he was reimbursed for by GPC.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client was one of many workers confused by what they could and could not claim under the scheme.

He said his client had been placed on a good behaviour bond by the company.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho said she was aware many of his colleagues were in the same boat and would therefore convict him with the same punishment.

Hughes left the courtroom with a $400 fine and conviction recorded.