Gladstone Ports Corporation is hosting a community forum on November 20.
GPC to offer update at community forum

MATT HARRIS
15th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
Gladstone Ports Corporation is welcoming community members to attend a Gladstone Port Update, providing an overview of new opportunities, key projects and operations for the port region.

Community members will be able to hear about the port’s performance, operational updates, community investment initiatives, and exciting development projects which will provide prosperity for future generations.

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said he was committed to keeping the community informed and focused on creating success for the region.

“We are on the verge of unprecedented opportunity here in Gladstone, the port has showcased record throughout tonnages, strong revenue and solid profitability in the last financial year,” Mr Walker said.

“We look forward to sharing what’s on the horizon next Wednesday – there are exciting things coming for our port region.

“We value the opportunity to engage with our community around our key development and investment opportunities and discuss our vision for the port.”

GPC will hold the Port of Gladstone Update on November 20 at the Leo Zussino Building, CQUniversity Marina Campus from 5.30-7pm.

To register your interest in attending email: corporate&communityrelations@gpcl.com.au.

