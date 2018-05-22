Menu
GPC found a high level of chemicals in some of its test sites.
Environment

Test results expected in two weeks after chemicals found in water

Tegan Annett
by
22nd May 2018 11:20 AM

RESULTS from Gladstone Ports Corporation's validation testing are expected within two weeks, after elevated levels of chemicals were found at some of the Gladstone Port's testing sites earlier this month.

PFAs, also known as per and poly fluoroalkyl substances, is believed to come from fire hose foam.

While drinking water won't be affected for residents, health experts warn that PFAS is linked with increased risk of testicular and kidney cancer.

The GPC said additional groundwater modelling would be conducted at the sites to help determine the source and extent of the problem.

It said preliminary findings did not relate to water connected to town supplies, and the bores sampled in the Port area are not used for drinking water.

Residents living close to Port Central had been offered the opportunity to have their bores tested, it said.

The corporation said it was continuing to work closely with the Queensland Government throughout this process.

