GPC takes next step to transform East Shores with cafe, pool

GPC will next week launch an EOI for companies interested in completing work for East Shores 1B.

GPC will next week launch an EOI for companies interested in completing work for East Shores 1B. Gladstone Ports Corporation

THE $29.5 million Gladstone foreshore redevelopment is another step closer with Gladstone Ports Corporation asking businesses interested in contracts to come forward.

Next week GPC will launch an Expressions of Interest for the contracts for East Shores Stage 1B, an extension of the award-winning precinct.

The detailed designs have been finalised and include a ferry transfer pontoon with a pool, as well as a fitness hub, cruise terminal plaza, foreshore café and barbecue and parkland areas.

It will also include increased car and bus parking facilities.

Chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the project would be split into two major contracts; onshore and offshore works.

East Shores Precinct Development Part 1B: East Shores Precinct Development Part 1B

"We anticipate there will be a number of underlying sub-contracts that follow based on the work required for the project," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"GPC is excited about turning its concepts into a reality and creating a world-class foreshore experience for all to enjoy.

"We anticipate the project will be completed and open to the public by the end of 2019."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The announcement follows the release of an artist's impression video of the completed East Shores development, which was published last month.

The video was shown at Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference.

Mr O'Sullivan said the next stage would include features for cruise ship passengers, including a ferry transfer pontoon and an increased car park to make it easier for the thousands of arrivals to access buses and other transport.

Expressions of Interest are open until Thursday, November 8 and can be accessed through the QTenders website.