GPC takes action with reconciliation plan

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has launched its Reconciliation Action Plan for 2019-2022.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to present its third RAP and recognised that “together we can continue to improve our past achievements and work towards closing the gap”.

“Throughout our 100 year journey, we have become an integral part of the communities in which we operate, working alongside the Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Guran and Taribelang Bunda peoples,” Mr Walker said.

He said GPC was committed to closing the employment, education and economic gap between Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islands and Australian South Sea Islander peoples and the broader Australian community.

“We aim to create and sustain positive and beneficial change by raising awareness, knowledge and understanding of the histories and cultures,” he said.

The RAP 2019-2022 is available from GPC’s Kullaroo House or online at gpcl.com.au.

An official ceremony to launch the Reconciliation Action Plan will be held in the new year.