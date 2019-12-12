Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GPC Indigenous affairs officer Lee-ann Dudley
GPC Indigenous affairs officer Lee-ann Dudley
News

GPC takes action with reconciliation plan

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has launched its Reconciliation Action Plan for 2019-2022.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to present its third RAP and recognised that “together we can continue to improve our past achievements and work towards closing the gap”.

“Throughout our 100 year journey, we have become an integral part of the communities in which we operate, working alongside the Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Guran and Taribelang Bunda peoples,” Mr Walker said.

He said GPC was committed to closing the employment, education and economic gap between Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islands and Australian South Sea Islander peoples and the broader Australian community.

“We aim to create and sustain positive and beneficial change by raising awareness, knowledge and understanding of the histories and cultures,” he said.

The RAP 2019-2022 is available from GPC’s Kullaroo House or online at gpcl.com.au.

An official ceremony to launch the Reconciliation Action Plan will be held in the new year.

gladstone ports corportation reconciliation reconciliation plan
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        premium_icon Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        News TWO men that “terrorised” the Boyne/Tannum community during a violent road rampage, several house break-ins and thefts won’t be released from jail anytime soon.

        • 12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        premium_icon OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        Opinion MANUFACTURING jobs are the heart of regional Queensland. There is no better example...

        • 12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Agnes singer to learn from country music greats

        premium_icon Agnes singer to learn from country music greats

        News AN AGNES WATER singer has been accepted into a major music workshop that has...

        • 12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Popular Mexican takeaway looking at Gladstone

        premium_icon Popular Mexican takeaway looking at Gladstone

        News One of Australia’s biggest Mexican takeaway stores is looking to Gladstone for...

        • 12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM