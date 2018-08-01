Menu
TESTED: View from Ship Creek looking toward Port Central. Tests on the site by Gladstone Ports Corporation found "no elevated levels” of PFAS substances. Mike Richards GLA310718SHIP
GPC says no foam up Ship Creek

MATT HARRIS
1st Aug 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has assured residents "no elevated levels" of PFAS substances were found during recent groundwater testing at its Port Central site.

Earlier this year GPC identified elevated levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, at the site running adjacent to Flinders Pde and Ship Creek.

GPC said their priority was to confirm the initial groundwater sampling results against the (Commonwealth) Department of Health's Recreational Water Guidelines.

During this process, the development of a groundwater model was commissioned by GPC to assist in determining the nature and extent of the issue.

"The groundwater modelling indicates that the groundwater's preferential flow is away from residential areas and towards Ship Creek," GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said.

"We have assessed the situation at Ship Creek through two rounds of groundwater sampling, with no elevated levels recorded."

 

Firefighters using foam containing PFAS.
Firefighters using foam containing PFAS. Contributed

GPC said there were no current restrictions to recreational activities such as swimming, boating or fishing around the Port Central area.

It is now reviewing the latest information available before determining whether further work is required.

In 2016 the Queensland Government introduced a policy phasing out the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS, which is due to be completed by July next year.

PFAS has been widely used since the 1950s in a range of consumer and industrial products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

The compounds were also contained in firefighting foam that was used for firefighting and firefighting training at various Australian sites, including civil airports, military air bases, large fuel storage terminals and refineries and ports.

GPC has since banned the use and storage of firefighting foams containing PFAS in its port precincts.

