Gladstone Ports Corporation have issued a statement following an incident involving a seven-year-old boy falling from equipment at East Shores 1B yesterday afrernoon.
News

GPC responds to East Shores playground incident

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has issued a statement following an incident involving a seven-year-old at East Shores 1B yesterday.

A boy fell from equipment yesterday afternoon and GPC issued a statement later that afternoon, sympathising with the boy and his family.

“Gladstone Ports Corporation’s thoughts are with the family of the child who has sustained the injury this morning,” the statement read.

“We hope the young boy is doing well and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The statement said all play equipment within the GPC Marina Parklands, including East Shores, complied with Australian standards and was regularly audited by a third party.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the community remains GPC’s top priority. GPC wants every visit to be a safe and enjoyable one,” the statement read.

“GPC is trying to make contact with the family to ensure the young boy is doing well.”

