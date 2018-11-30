GPC renew tugboat contract with option to extend

RENEWED: Gladstone Ports Corporation has awarded a new exclusive towage licence to Smit Lamnalco.

RENEWED: Gladstone Ports Corporation has awarded a new exclusive towage licence to Smit Lamnalco. Mike Richards GLA070118SPARK

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has awarded a new exclusive towage licence to Smit Lamnalco Towage Australia Pty Ltd to manage the Port of Gladstone towage operations.

The licence will commence on January 1 for a five-year term, with an option to extend for a further three years to December 31, 2026.

GPC chairman Peter Corones said Smit Lamnalco has a proven track record of safely handling vessels within the Port of Gladstone.

"Smit Lamnalco was identified as the preferred tenderer and we are confident they will continue to provide a safe, efficient and effective service," Mr Corones said.

"Smit Lamnalco's experience in operating in the Port of Gladstone's unique environment, partnered with its ability to provide a strategic approach to towage activities, will ensure the licence benefits all port users."

The grant of the Gladstone Harbour Towage Licence to Smit Lamnalco followed a competitive and comprehensive tender process overseen by independent probity advisors.

"GPC developed a detailed strategy consistent with the State's Queensland Procurement Policy and the exclusive dealing notification submitted to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission," Mr Corones said.

"It was designed to ensure public benefits, such as lower costs and efficiencies for port users, which we are confident will be achieved through the award of the exclusive licence."

Tugboat SL Kullaroo pictured on June 13, 2017. Matt Harris

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the towage company last year with a June 9 crash between two tugs causing $500,000 worth of damage to the boats involved.

Two men on board one of the tugs, the SL Kullaroo, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Maritime Safety Queensland conducted an investigation and did not take action against the company.

