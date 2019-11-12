GPC recognises future tradies during awards ceremony

THE next generation of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s tradespeople were recognised during the recent Annual Apprentice and Trainee Awards Night.

More than 185 employees and family members attended the 13th annual event, with apprentices and trainees celebrated for their achievements during the past year.

Fourth-year electrical apprentice Anthony Cobb took out the Overall Apprentice of the Year Award and the Electrical and Refrigeration Trade Award for his year level.

GPC’s acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the awards were a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s young people, the next generation of tradespeople, and their family and mentors who are integral to their success.

“We currently have 54 apprentices and trainees as part of our program, a total of 7.45 per cent of our workforce,” Mr Walker said.

“The mentors are the heart and soul of our highly sought after program; there is years upon years of experience to draw on from these incredible people.

“They are so dedicated and without them we wouldn’t have the highly skilled apprentices and trainees that we do.

“I want to congratulate all category winners and our overall winner Anthony Cobb, it is such a great achievement to be recognised by your workplace mentors in this way.”

The awards are based on a points system that is totalled from their performance evaluations throughout the year.

For more information on apprenticeship and traineeships visit https://www.gpcl .com.au/careers/apprenticeships-and-traineeships.