Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Ports Corporation has been internationally recognised by the international standard for maritime pilot organisations for their approach to safety practices. Picture: Chrissy Harris
Gladstone Ports Corporation has been internationally recognised by the international standard for maritime pilot organisations for their approach to safety practices. Picture: Chrissy Harris
News

GPC receives international recognition for safety

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE GLADSTONE Ports Corporation’s acting CEO has hailed the organisation’s international recognition for safety practices as a “fantastic achievement”.

Craig Walker’s comments followed Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Marine Pilot Services (GMPS) receiving a certificate of international standard for maritime pilot organisations (ISPO).

ISPO is an international group, which promotes a safety culture and includes 22 organisations that provide auditable services to ports and ship owners across the world.

GPC received the certificate last month after it met strict safety guidelines and standards by ISPO and verified by Lloyds Register.

GPC’s pilot service works around the clock ensuring safe and efficient pilotage for the Port of

Gladstone, Port Alma and Port of Bundaberg.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the accreditation was important for all pilot services and demonstrates GPC’s commitment to safety.

“We have a very professional and dedicated team of pilots whom safely guide ships into and out of our ports 24/7 and 365 days a year,” Mr Walker said.

“The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a reflection of how hard our team works to maintain safety.

“Pilots have some of the most challenging jobs in the world and they are vital in order to protect our oceans and ports.

“As one of the oldest professions in the world, it is vital they have the necessary and the latest support to conduct their work at the highest safety standard.

“Now our GMPS has joined forces with the ISPO we will be able to help improve safety in the delivery of pilot services across the globe and it also ensures we’re given a voice on future developments.”

The ISPO group includes pilot organisations across Europe, Australia, the Caribbean and the

Middle East.

Read more Gladstone Ports Corporation stories:

Ports Corp aware of fish kill inside jurisdiction

Ports Corp CEO earns more than PM ‘ScoMo’

FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

gladstone ports gladstone ports corporation bursaries gpc international recognition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: The best barra caught at CQ’s Lake Callide

        Premium Content PHOTOS: The best barra caught at CQ’s Lake Callide

        News Recently a 125cm monster broke the biggest barra record at Lake Callide but here are photos of the other crackers caught at the popular waterway.

        Two treated after New Auckland crash

        Premium Content Two treated after New Auckland crash

        News The incident occurred at the Gladstone suburb early this morning.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 13.

        Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        Premium Content Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        News An examination of Harlan Waero Fry’s phone uncovered a drug networking ring in the...