GPC receives international recognition for safety

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been internationally recognised by the international standard for maritime pilot organisations for their approach to safety practices. Picture: Chrissy Harris

THE GLADSTONE Ports Corporation’s acting CEO has hailed the organisation’s international recognition for safety practices as a “fantastic achievement”.

Craig Walker’s comments followed Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Marine Pilot Services (GMPS) receiving a certificate of international standard for maritime pilot organisations (ISPO).

ISPO is an international group, which promotes a safety culture and includes 22 organisations that provide auditable services to ports and ship owners across the world.

GPC received the certificate last month after it met strict safety guidelines and standards by ISPO and verified by Lloyds Register.

GPC’s pilot service works around the clock ensuring safe and efficient pilotage for the Port of

Gladstone, Port Alma and Port of Bundaberg.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the accreditation was important for all pilot services and demonstrates GPC’s commitment to safety.

“We have a very professional and dedicated team of pilots whom safely guide ships into and out of our ports 24/7 and 365 days a year,” Mr Walker said.

“The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a reflection of how hard our team works to maintain safety.

“Pilots have some of the most challenging jobs in the world and they are vital in order to protect our oceans and ports.

“As one of the oldest professions in the world, it is vital they have the necessary and the latest support to conduct their work at the highest safety standard.

“Now our GMPS has joined forces with the ISPO we will be able to help improve safety in the delivery of pilot services across the globe and it also ensures we’re given a voice on future developments.”

The ISPO group includes pilot organisations across Europe, Australia, the Caribbean and the

Middle East.

