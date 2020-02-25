GPC raises $3800 for seafarers in need

Jessica Mulhall and Roxy Schonhardt from Mission to Seafarers with some of the 38,094 bottles and cans collected over the past 12 months.

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s maintenance department last year raised about $3800 which has been used to create a “free” shop at the Gladstone Seafarers Centre for seafarers in need of clothing.

A GPC representative said they were “proud” to have raised the funds through a staff-driven initiative where more than 38,000 cans and bottles were collected throughout the year.

Collection points were set up around the GPC sites.

Gladstone Seafarers Centre general manager Jessica Mulhall said the new shop offered “dignity” as “there’s no digging through piles of clothes in containers”.

“There’s clothes on hangers and there’s brackets mounted on the wall so we can move it around,” she said.

“It presents the same as our souvenir shop now.”

“The seafarers come from places where they don’t have a lot and they’re working away from their families to provide for their families.

“So to be able to have a spare change of clothes so they can blend in with the public does give them a sense of belonging in Gladstone and it does a lot for their mental health.”

New clothing was also important, she said, because seafarers were often sent on a trip to Australia, and then told they were to go to a cold-climate country like Russia.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Ms Mulhall said many seafarers were now not allowed to disembark from their ships or make contact with locals.

However, she said, on arrival in Gladstone, seafarers had already undergone a 14-day quarantine period and were cleared from any risk.

“So this is one of the only ports where they can partake in local activities.”