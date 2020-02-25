Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessica Mulhall and Roxy Schonhardt from Mission to Seafarers with some of the 38,094 bottles and cans collected over the past 12 months.
Jessica Mulhall and Roxy Schonhardt from Mission to Seafarers with some of the 38,094 bottles and cans collected over the past 12 months.
News

GPC raises $3800 for seafarers in need

Louise Shannon
25th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s maintenance department last year raised about $3800 which has been used to create a “free” shop at the Gladstone Seafarers Centre for seafarers in need of clothing.

A GPC representative said they were “proud” to have raised the funds through a staff-driven initiative where more than 38,000 cans and bottles were collected throughout the year.

Collection points were set up around the GPC sites.

Gladstone Seafarers Centre general manager Jessica Mulhall said the new shop offered “dignity” as “there’s no digging through piles of clothes in containers”.

“There’s clothes on hangers and there’s brackets mounted on the wall so we can move it around,” she said.

“It presents the same as our souvenir shop now.”

“The seafarers come from places where they don’t have a lot and they’re working away from their families to provide for their families.

“So to be able to have a spare change of clothes so they can blend in with the public does give them a sense of belonging in Gladstone and it does a lot for their mental health.”

New clothing was also important, she said, because seafarers were often sent on a trip to Australia, and then told they were to go to a cold-climate country like Russia.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Ms Mulhall said many seafarers were now not allowed to disembark from their ships or make contact with locals.

However, she said, on arrival in Gladstone, seafarers had already undergone a 14-day quarantine period and were cleared from any risk.

“So this is one of the only ports where they can partake in local activities.”

gladstone mission to seafarers gladstone ports corporation gladstone seafarers centre
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        premium_icon How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        News Increasing the number of long term, stable jobs will bring people to central Queensland and help create a self-serving economy.

        ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        premium_icon ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        News Victims include two brothers aged six and 10

        Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        premium_icon Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        News TENSIONS were at boiling point in State Parliament last week when Member for...

        Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        premium_icon Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        News Organisers of an overnight camp for kids hope it will help ignite something special...