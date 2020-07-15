GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into how two Gladstone Ports workers became injured, one seriously, while performing a work task at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said they were investigating an incident which occurred on June 30.

“A worker suffered serious back injuries when the hydraulic tailgate of a truck he was repairing dropped,” they said.

“Another worker also suffered minor injuries.

“First aid was administered on site before the badly injured worker was taken to hospital.”

The spokesman said most truck repairs such as this one were done by external contractors.

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman confirmed there was an incident which occurred on its RG Tanna Coal Terminal site which is under an investigation process.

“GPC is working closely with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and is committed to ensuring the safety of its workers,” she said.

“GPC has an accredited safety management system inclusive of fundamental risk management processes to safeguard and protect its employees from hazards and risks.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and they are continuously working with us to improve every facet of our operations.”

The WHSQ spokesman said GPC had not been investigated for any similar incidents in the past two years.