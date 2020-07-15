Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Ports Corporations RG Tanna Coal Terminal.
Gladstone Ports Corporations RG Tanna Coal Terminal.
News

GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into how two Gladstone Ports workers became injured, one seriously, while performing a work task at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said they were investigating an incident which occurred on June 30.

“A worker suffered serious back injuries when the hydraulic tailgate of a truck he was repairing dropped,” they said.

“Another worker also suffered minor injuries.

“First aid was administered on site before the badly injured worker was taken to hospital.”

The spokesman said most truck repairs such as this one were done by external contractors.

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman confirmed there was an incident which occurred on its RG Tanna Coal Terminal site which is under an investigation process.

“GPC is working closely with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and is committed to ensuring the safety of its workers,” she said.

“GPC has an accredited safety management system inclusive of fundamental risk management processes to safeguard and protect its employees from hazards and risks.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and they are continuously working with us to improve every facet of our operations.”

The WHSQ spokesman said GPC had not been investigated for any similar incidents in the past two years.

gladstone port corporation gladstone ports corporation gpc industrial accident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        premium_icon Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        Politics The Gladstone businessman will push for more apprentices and the expansion of the port.

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.

        IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July...

        VOTE NOW: Gladstone’s most fashionable baby

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Gladstone’s most fashionable baby

        News We’ve had Gladdy’s cutest bubs but now its time to find the fashionistas.