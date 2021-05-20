GPC parklands named a finalist in international competition

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s marina parklands project has been announced as a finalist for the 2021 World Ports Sustainability Awards.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been announced as a finalist for an international competition thanks to its community parklands project.

GPC is now in with a huge chance of winning an International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Award for the first time.

About 37 ports from 21 countries across the globe submitted entries for the 2021 World Ports Sustainability Awards this year.

A judging panel of international experts whittled down the selection of 200 entries to three finalists for each category, including GPC that is now in the top three for the Community Outreach and Port City Dialogue Social Dimension category.

Executive general manager for people and community, Rowen Winsor said GPC strived to be a leader in Port sustainability.

“We feel very proud to be a finalist in such an enormous pool of entrants with high‐level projects from across the globe,” Ms Winsor said.

“At GPC, we’ve been working tirelessly on emphasising social benefits and creating a positive impact on the environment.

“Economic, environmental and social sustainability underpin everything we do including developing a park network.

“We wish all the finalists the best of luck for the award ceremony.”

Winners from seven categories are expected to be announced during the IAPH World Ports Conference in June following a public vote.

To vote for GPC’s East Shores Parklands Project, visit HERE.

Voting opens Monday 17 May at 8.30am CEST.

For more information about the awards, visit HERE.

