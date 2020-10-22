GPC hosts pink brekky for breast cancer research

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has gone above and beyond expectations this National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising much needed funds.

GPC employees raised more than $1,700 for breast cancer charity the McGrath Foundation by hosting a pink breakfast.

In a sea of pink, employees listened as others shared stories about how breast cancer had affected their lives, in an effort to raise awareness and education about the disease.

The McGrath Foundation raises money to place Breast Care Nurses in communities across

Australia, including local Gladstone Hospital nurse Sally Haley, who attended.

The money raised would help Ms Haley continue her work providing invaluable support and care for those experiencing breast cancer in the region.

Employees donated special items to the raffle prize pool including a handmade pink patchwork quilt, fresh flower arrangement, Royal Doulton wine glasses and a potted Bromeliad, while the star-studded auction included four bandannas signed by former Australian cricketer Glen McGrath.

People Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the GPC family was proud to be championing a cause affecting the lives of thousands of Australians.

“Our health and wellbeing team has gone the extra mile organising this pink breakfast event for our GPC family,” Ms Winsor said.

“This cause is close to our hearts as it is to so many within our community; some of our own

employees have been impacted by the disease personally or watched a loved one endure

treatment.

“It’s no surprise our employees have gone above and beyond and donated special items that

they’ve handmade or homegrown to auction off as prizes.”

October is National breast Cancer Awareness month. to donate or to learn more about the McGrath Foundation head HERE.