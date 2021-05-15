GPC grows empire with new Bundaberg marine base

Gladstone Ports Corporation's (GPC) Bundaberg Port is growing, with Pacific Tug Group commencing works on the new Pacific Marine Base in the coming weeks.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's (GPC) Bundaberg Port is growing, with Pacific Tug Group commencing works on the new Pacific Marine Base in the coming weeks.

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Bundaberg Port is growing, with Pacific Tug Group commencing works on the new Pacific Marine Base in the coming weeks.

Pacific Tug Group, an Australian-owned provider of specialised maritime services, confirmed the development at GPC’s Port of Bundaberg Port Users group meeting on Wednesday.

The new marine base is expected to provide a number of services including transhipment, sea and harbour towage, land base logistics, lines handling, technical services as well as project support.

The project will include a focus on a cargo barge facility suitable for intrastate and Pacific Island trade, with future expansion on the cards to support the growing renewables trade.

Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Tug Group Chris Peters said the new Pacific Marine Base would be state-of-the-art.

“We’ve been working on the project for five years, including working closely with GPC and we are excited that our state-of-the-art facility is set to commence construction,” Mr Peters said.

Port of Bundaberg Manager Jason Pascoe said the project was not just a win for Pacific Tug and GPC but for the entire region.

“The Pacific Marine Base spearheaded by Pacific Tug is a really exciting prospect in terms of both jobs and port capability,” Mr Pascoe said.

“At GPC we are preparing for the next 50 years and integral planning is central to our strategy to future proof Gladstone and Queensland,” he said.

“GPC looks forward to continuing to support Chris and the team at Pacific Tug as they ready their shovels in the ground.”