GPC, GAPDL to benefit from council‘s $128k funding

The new Gladstone Regional Council. (Back) Chris Trevor, Chris Cameron, Rick Hansen (middle) Natalia Muzkat, Darryl Branthwaite, Desley O'Grady (front) Glenn Churchill, Mayor Matt Burnett and Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck outside the council chambers on April 14, 2020.

Several community events have been allocated funds but not without some concern from a Gladstone Regional councillor.

In a general meeting on April 6, Gladstone Regional Council heard 20 applications were received for community event funding from four funding streams – Jumpstart City Heart, Impact, Destination and Ignite.

Councillors decided to allocate funds to 18 community investment events.

Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited’s Fashion Friday event was allocated $2000, Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association’s Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival received $24,000 with $1000 in kind and Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Port to Park FunD Run was allocated $15,000 in kind.

A further $35,000 was allocated to the 1770 Cultural Immersion Festival and an additional 13 ignite initiatives events received funds no greater than $5000.

Cr Glenn Churchill voiced his concern regarding the GRC funding application process and its monotonous nature.

Cr Churchill was in favour of GAPDL’s Fashion Friday event but stressed the importance of quickening the funding approval process.

“We have enough matters of delegation, we are authorising the CEO to do the grant and funding and it’s wonderful we hear these matters come before the council chambers,” Cr Churchill said.

“But when you consider the scheme of things … its $2000, I’m trying to work out at this particular stage why (these matters) have to come to council for a motion, a debate or a recommendation when appropriately we have a delegation registers to the CEO that allows up to mega thousands of dollars for other types of projects.

“Here we are making a decision on the importance of $2000.”

Gladstone Regional Council CEO Leisa Dowling said traditionally council wanted to have the “decision-making” power for community funding but it was a matter which could be reviewed.

Cr Kahn Goodluck disagreed with Cr Churchill’s stance.

“We get a direct insight (how) ratepayers’ funding contribute to these events,” Cr Goodluck said.

“It also gives us the opportunity to make sure we are aware of these events and promote them through our social networks.”

Council’s general manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said the pandemic had impacted the Ignite funding stream which resulted in council having to expend funding amounts.

“Given the amount of funding left in our Ignite stream we have expended the amounts from this funding stream,” Ms Lee said.

“(The) pandemic did impact on this one where a lot of community organisation had requested funding for later in the year with postponed events.

“Some of these events would have fallen in separate financial years but due to the pandemic we have requested funding in the same financial year hence why our budget has been impacted more than usual.”

Events that scored above the 65 per cent mark received half the amount of funding requested, and events that scored below 65 per cent received one third of the total value requested.

Gladstone Netball Association Grand Final and Family Fun Day and Crossfit Gladstone’s CQ Classic missed out on funding due to not meeting the Ignite funding criteria.

The events that received funds and how much:

Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited’s Fashion Friday – $2000

Boyne Tannum Business and Community Association’s Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival – $24,000 with $1000 in kind

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Port to Park FunD Run – $15,000

Mt Larcom Show Society’s Mount Larcom Show – $15,000

1770 Cultural Immersion Festival – $35,000

Calliope Rodeo & Speciality Events Calliope Rodeo – $5000

Raw Movement Crossfit Tannum Sands’ Beachside Mixer – $2500

Benaraby Progress Association’s Lake Awoonga Adventure Race – $2,940 with $220 in kind

Integreat Queensland Inc Flourish in Gladstone – $4000

Football Central Queensland Female Festival of Football – $5,000

Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc 2021 Gladstone Multicultural Festival – $4400 in kind

The Community Shed Boyne Valley’s Boyne Valley Showcase 2021 – $3000

1770 Dragons Inc. Round 1 Great Wide Bay Dragon Boat Regatta – $750

Gladstone Netball Association Annual Pam Moore Carnival – $2000

Rotary Club of Calliope Calliope Community Carols – $3116

BITS Junior Golf Club Open Day – $700

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association 2021 Open Tennis Tournament – $666

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Colour Me Capricorn Gladstone – $1666

The events that didn’t receive funds:

Gladstone Netball Association’s Grand Final Day, Family Fun Day

Crossfit Gladstone’s CQ Classic