24°
News

$55 million upgrade for Gladstone's growing port

Tegan Annett
| 18th Jun 2017 9:48 AM
BUDGET SPLASH: Clinton Coal Wharf at the RG Tanna coal terminal.
BUDGET SPLASH: Clinton Coal Wharf at the RG Tanna coal terminal. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 35-year-old asset worth millions to Gladstone will have a $49.7 million makeover this year, courtesy of the Queensland Government.

For the ninth consecutive year the Gladstone Ports Corporation has received the largest investment for the region in the State Budget.

This year $49.7 million was allocated to upgrades to the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, as part of a $226 million five-year project.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation was also handed $5.6 million to upgrade Fisherman's Landing.

The money is used for upgrades to the terminals to prepare for future growth at the port.

>> Mayor: Gladstone's best State Budget in years

>> BUDGET 2017: Gladstone's ten biggest projects

It follows another record-breaking year in 2015-16, where 116.7 million tonnes was shipped out of the Port of Gladstone.

In comparison, in 2011-12 GPC had a tonnage throughput of 84.5 million tonnes.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said upgrading RG Tanna Coal Terminal and Fisherman's Landing were ongoing projects.

"This is not one individual project but a number of projects encompassing a range of assets which require planned reinvestment over time," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"These works will ensure the longevity of the terminal and enable it to continue to maintain and increase throughput."

The Gladstone Ports Corporation, which employs about 750 people, has the fourth largest coal export terminal in the world by volume.

MASSIVE: The RG Tanna coal terminal is the fourth largest in the world by volume.
MASSIVE: The RG Tanna coal terminal is the fourth largest in the world by volume. Jen Tybell

The State Government contribution comes off the back of GPC paying $47.9 million in taxes last year, up from $42.7 million the year prior.

"The RG Tanna terminal is a large industrial site and infrastructure is continually being refurbished or replaced to ensure the terminal remains fit for purpose and operates efficiently," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"GPC undertakes works at Fisherman's on a regular basis to maintain the existing infrastructure, and to prepare areas for future industry opportunities."

Fisherman's Landing was once mooted as the potential location of Gladstone's fourth LNG export plant.

But the long-awaited project fell through, with Liquefied Natural Gas Limited announcing last month it would no longer go ahead with it.

>> Gladstone's fourth LNG project cancelled

"The works to be conducted go toward the ongoing development of the Fisherman's Landing region," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Current funding is for concrete remediation on wharves, service corridor road and associated drainage and berth works."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone ports corporation gpc queensland budget 2017

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

IKEA launches 'virtual store' for Gladstone customers

IKEA launches 'virtual store' for Gladstone customers

The Swedish furniture giant says it's the next best thing to a physical warehouse.

Union heavyweight joins Gladstone workers' war

A dispute over Gladstone Power Station's proposed changes to the site's Enterprise Bargaining Agreement continues.

Workers ready for protest at power station.

Dentist says he has 'God-given' right to ride without helmet

IN COURT: Bundaberg dentist Michael Frey.

Man, 66, says he'll take battle to Supreme Court

Cancer is Gladstone's biggest killer

Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.

Journalist Sherele Moody examines the impact of cancer on Gladstone.

Local Partners

WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

Crossroads is back and being forced to have a major refitt

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.

Here are 10 wonderful Gladstone causes you can donate to.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Modern Apartment in a Great Central Location!!

1/46 Yarroon Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers From...

Under instructions from Sam Freeman and Justin Walsh as Agents for the Mortgagee in Possession, Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present for sale this...

BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Now is your opportunity. This brick and rendered new home...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

This Is Exceptional Value For Money In The Gladstone C.B.D. + Massive Storage Options..?

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $175,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $225,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Failed Gladstone housing estate blocks selling for dirt cheap

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

Cheap blocks for sale at New Auckland.

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!