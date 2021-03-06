GPC celebrating 107 years of operation this weekend

December 19 1954 marked the first shipment of coal over a fixed head loader.

Gladstone’s jewel in its industrial crown will celebrate a significant milestone this weekend, as it surpasses 107 years in operation.

The Gladstone Harbour Board, now the Gladstone Ports Corporation, first met in 1914 and since then it has grown into Australia’s premier-multi commodity port and the gateway for Australian jobs, trade and prosperity for the community and state.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was steeped in history and part of Central Queensland’s DNA.

Acting Secretary KJ Lee, WR Golding Operator AG Greasley and and WH Turner at Auckland Point in 1964.

“The Port’s shipping history stretches back to the 1880s when live horse exports were handled at the then timber Auckland Point Jetty,” Mr Walker said.

“Since then the facility has undergone numerous expansions and today consists of four wharves handling more than 2 million tonnes (Mt) of cargo annually.

“GPC employees, past and present, have so much to be proud of. Some of our employees who’ve been here for decades have seen the evolution of the Port including the development of our parklands like East Shores.”

“We’re so proud of how much we’ve achieved including harnessing globalisation and facilitating a renewable energy future, as well as growing our Ports of Bundaberg and Rockhampton.”

In the last financial year, 1868 ships visited our three ports with 122.5 million tonnes of total throughput recorded.

“Our 107th anniversary on Saturday, March 6 is a time to reflect on how far we’ve come and a fantastic reminder of our plan for the next 50 years,” Mr Walker said.

