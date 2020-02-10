GPC celebrates vessel milestone

VESSEL MILESTONE: Acting CEO Craig Walker said Goonanga services the Port of Bundaberg and the Port of Rockhampton.

VESSEL MILESTONE: Acting CEO Craig Walker said Goonanga services the Port of Bundaberg and the Port of Rockhampton.

IT HAS taken just one year for Gladstone Ports Corporation's newest pilot vessel to travel the equivalent of three trips around the world.

The boat named Goonanga clocked up 65,000 nautical miles and 2615 hours in the past 365 days.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said Goonanga also services the Port of Bundaberg and the Port of Rockhampton.

"Pilot vessels are used to transport marine pilots to ships that arrive off the ports prior to port entry and berthing," he said.

Goonanga means black duck in the traditional language of the Byellee people, and the boat joined Gladstone Marine Pilot Services' fleet of five pilot vessels on February 7 last year.

GMPS is owned by GPC and services all three port regions.