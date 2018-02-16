Menu
GPC app puts weather conditions at your fingertips

HOW'S THE WEATHER: Gladstone Harbour on a Saturday evening.
HOW'S THE WEATHER: Gladstone Harbour on a Saturday evening.
by Matt Harris

WEATHER conditions for the Port of Gladstone, Port of Bundaberg and Port of Rockhampton are now live on Gladstone Ports Corporation's Webcam App.

The inclusion of the three port precincts will ensure up-to-date weather, wind and tide conditions are available to mobile users.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the additions to the app would benefit the community and customers.

"The current app is used predominantly by the community to check conditions before heading to the beach,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"The port feature builds on that, keeping our customers and local boaties aware of conditions around the terminals.”

The port facets are an extension of the app's initial beach webcam capabilities, with the surfing and safety conditions at Tannum Sands, Agnes Water and Kellys Beach still available.

NEW FUNCTION: A screenshot of the GPC app.
NEW FUNCTION: A screenshot of the GPC app.

The app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

A new webcam has also been added for Elliott Heads.

GPC is also investigating other opportunities in the digital world, with improvements and additions to the app to be rolled out over the coming year.

If you're still on a desktop, live beach conditions are available here.

The GPC app was formerly known at the GPC Beach Webcams App.

