GPC a finalist in national maritime awards

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been announced as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Australian Maritime and Shipping Industry Awards.

Hosted by national shipping publication, Daily Cargo News, the industry event recognises movers and shakers in Australia’s maritime and shipping industries.

GPC was nominated for its supply chain with its industry technology, the Digital Twin Decision Automation system and it’s safety protocol for its Clinton Vessel Interaction project.

Port Services and Performance principal Line Corfixen was also nominated for her focus on safety, working closely with Australian Health Authorities, Maritime Safety Queensland and Australian Boarder Force.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said receiving a nomination for three categories was a proud achievement for GPC and a nod to the hard work and dedication of its employees.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists and winners, the past year has been a difficult one and to adapt and show resilience in challenging times is an achievement in itself,” Mr Walker said.

“It is committed to operating in a sustainable, economic and environmental manner and we are proud of our people and in this case our women and what they have achieved.

“It was tough competition against some of Australia’s biggest industry leaders and we are incredibly proud to just be in the mix.”

The panel included seven judges from Australia’s maritime and shipping industry as well as the editor of the Daily Cargo News.