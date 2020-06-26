GP hiring rule tipped as unlikely to change

A policy which means Gladstone and Tannum Sands practices can only hire Australian doctors is tipped as unlikely to change.

MEDICAL practice managers in Gladstone and Tannum Sands remain apprehensive as rumours suggest their distribution classification is unlikely to change on July 1.

Last year Gladstone and Tannum Sands were changed out of a distribution priority area, meaning they could only hire Australian-trained doctors or doctors who have practised in Australia for 10 years and passed all their exams.

BITS Medical Practice manager Nicole Dickhaut said with the review of the DPA just days away she was discouraged by talk among the health sector.

“The Primary Health Network continues to advise that it is unlikely the non-DPA status for Gladstone will change,” Ms Dickhaut said.

The number of full-time equivalent GPs in Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum has reduced from 40.2 doctors and six registrars in October last year to 38 doctors and 5.2 registrars in May this year, changing the GP to patient ratio from 1:1515 to 1:1620.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said he did not support the change to the DPA system.

“We have not had one Australian-trained doctor in the Gladstone region in 15 years,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“I don’t support the change to DPA if it does not better our health system here in Gladstone and surrounding regions.

“With the future growth predicted for the Gladstone region to exceed 100,000 by 2030, our health destination must be addressed now.”

Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Minister Mark Coulton said he had remained in contact with Mr O’Dowd since a health services forum in September last year.

“DPA classifications are calculated objectively using the latest data to ensure communities with the greatest need have access to the increased pool the classification provides,” Mr Coulton said.

“Addressing regional health workforce issues is not simple and requires a mix of short, medium and long-term strategies.

“The Federal Government can’t compel doctors to practice in a specific location, but from my experience there are great opportunities and scope of practice on offer for doctors who choose to work in vibrant regional towns like Gladstone.”

He said the Federal Government was investing in regional initiatives such as the $550 million Stronger Rural Health Strategy and an 100 additional Rural Generalist training places.