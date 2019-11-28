Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Crime

GP found guilty of sexual assault

by Cheryl Goodenough
28th Nov 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during a consultation.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, touched the 26-year-old patient's vagina when she saw him about diarrhoea, vomiting and weight loss issues at a medical centre in Brisbane in October 2018.

Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Harirchian was originally charged with rape and sexual assault but the rape charge was amended during the trial to one of sexual assault and Harirchian was discharged on the original sexual assault charge.

The Brisbane District Court jury handed down a guilty verdict on the remaining sexual assault charge today.

The woman told the trial Harirchian touched her vagina but she moved away before his fingers penetrated her.

She said he put his fingers in his mouth afterwards.

While defence barrister Joshua Jones said there was no evidence to support the woman's story, crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said it was not unusual for there to be one version against another in a sexual assault that usually involved only two people.

court crime doctor ramin harirchian sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $75,000 raised for young woman with hope to cure her cancer

        premium_icon $75,000 raised for young woman with hope to cure her cancer

        News 'Strong-willed': Passionate young hairdresser has been given a lifeline, thanks to her community

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        premium_icon Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        News SIX YEAR 10 students had the chance to go to the Sydney Opera House for a youth...

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        premium_icon ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        News AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000. The property at...

        Airport gets into festive spirit

        premium_icon Airport gets into festive spirit

        News The Salvation Army will be at Gladstone Airport until Christmas to collect...

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM