Govt confirms construction date for new region's high school

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at Calliope State Primary School during the 2017 state election. Matt Taylor GLA211117PREM

THE State Government has committed to start building the long-awaited Calliope high school in November.

The start date release was in response to Member for Callide Colin Boyce's request for a confirmation of the start date, when the school will open and how it will be budgeted.

Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace said the Department of Education was building new schools where they were needed most.

"The new secondary school planned for Calliope acknowledges the anticipated enrolment growth in the Gladstone region and the strong community sentiment for a local secondary school," Ms Grace said.

"It will also help the significant number of students required to travel to schools in Gladstone."

Construction is expected to start in November this year and tenders for the $60 million project have not yet been advertised.

Stage one of the new school, which will cater for Years 7 and 8, will open in 2020.

The high school will be included in the department's budget for the 2018-19 financial year.

A draft of the detailed design for the project has been finished, showing an early glimpse of the transformation expected at the Don Cameron Dr site.

Residents have campaigned for a Calliope high school for more than five years.