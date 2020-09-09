Governor tours East Shores precinct

The Honourable Paul de Jersey gave the Gladstone Ports Corporation parkland the nod of approval after a tour yesterday.

THE award-winning East Shores had a brush with royalty yesterday after the Governor of Queensland paid the precinct a visit.

The Honourable Paul de Jersey gave the Gladstone Ports Corporation parklands the nod of approval after a tour.

Mr de Jersey visited Central Queensland earlier this year in February but returned to see the new jewel in Gladstone’s waterfront crown.

The parkland features a waterfront cafe with a microbrewery, multi-use cruise ship passenger terminal, boot camp facilities, big-screen outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, basketball hoops and additional barbecue facilities.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said he was delighted to have the Queensland Governor visit the parklands after months of hard work and preparation, perfecting the area for the public.

“It’s an honour to have Queensland’s representative to the Queen see our beautiful parklands in person as well as acknowledge the huge amount of work that has gone into this development,” Mr Walker said.

“I know the community will continue to take great pride in our latest development, we’ve seen just how popular Stage 1A has been with locals and 1B is also fast becoming a premier destination in Central Queensland.”

“East Shores isn’t just a place to play and explore, it’s also creating jobs for locals at Auckland House.”

Hutchinson Builders delivered the multi-award winning East Shores 1A precinct to the community in 2014, and partnered again with GPC to deliver 1B – winning the tender in 2019.

GPC hopes the latest addition to the already pristine and well-loved parklands will provide yet another space to make memories, enjoy all that our region has to offer and create the important connection between port and community.