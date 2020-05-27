Menu
Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd
Government working to close the gap in our communities

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th May 2020 12:00 PM
THE Federal electorate of Flynn is twice the size of Tasmania, with a number of indigenous communities represented within almost 133,000sq km.

 

National Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for the Flynn community to learn about shared histories, cultures and achievements.

Within the Gladstone region, this includes traditional owners, the Gooreng Gooreng, Byellee, Gurang and Taribelang peoples.

"It's an important time for us to reflect on the work that still needs to be done and the work that has been done to make reconciliation a reality in our community," Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said.

"And to address the social and economic disadvantage of indigenous people."

The Federal Government has committed funds towards supporting indigenous ­communities, including Woorabinda, which recently received a grant of $31,555 to boost road and community projects.

"I'll continue to work hard with the support of my Federal colleagues to close the gap in indigenous disadvantage in this region," Mr O'Dowd said this week.

