Government to reinvest in Dawson Hwy after bridge savings

SAVINGS: Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says $14 million left over from a Dawson Hwy bridge replacement program will be reinvested into improving the highway.

SAVINGS: Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says $14 million left over from a Dawson Hwy bridge replacement program will be reinvested into improving the highway. John McCutcheon

THE State Government will reinvest $14 million into further upgrades for the Dawson Hwy after a $40 million bridge replacement project was completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

The project, overseen by Golding Contractors, saw five timber bridges (spanning Nine Mile Creek, Catfish Creek, Sheep Station Creek, Maxwelton Creek and Doubtful Creek) replaced with sturdier, wider concrete structures, allowing heavy road train vehicles to travel directly between Gladstone and Biloela.

The five bridges have been open to the public since April.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey praised Golding, a Gladstone company, for its work on the project and said the upgrades had delivered immediate improvements to the highway's freight efficiency and made it more immune to flooding.

"To complete construction of all five bridges in just 12 months, despite two flash floods in 2017 inundating the worksites, is a tribute to the technical capability of Golding Contractors," Mr Bailey said.

INTERACTIVE | See the construction project at Maxwelton Creek in October 2017 using Google Street View

"We are already looking at opportunities to reinvest savings from this project, which are about $14 million, into further upgrades of the Dawson Hwy to deliver road safety and accessibility improvements."

Mr Bailey also thanked drivers and residents for their patience during the construction of the bridges over the past year.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Golding's achievement demonstrated local companies had the knowledge, skill and capability to deliver large-scale infrastructure for the Central Queensland community.

"The weight limits on these timber bridges were a major inhibitor to the region's freight operations, with some vehicles travelling hundreds of additional kilometres via Rockhampton," he said.

The Catfish Creek bridge 22km west of Calliope was one of the five timber bridges replaced.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the $14 million reinvestment would further increase access to national and international markets for Central Queensland's agricultural producers, by providing easier access to Queensland's largest multi-commodity port at Gladstone.