Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Government to act on sports grants

Nick Gibbs
23rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The office of Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has confirmed the government will take action to address the findings of a report into the allocation of grants for sporting clubs prior to last year’s election.

The Australian National Audit Office report concluded the award of grant funding “was not informed by an appropriate assessment process”.

It found, “the successful applications were not those that had been assessed as the most meritorious in terms of the published program guidelines”.

Responding to questions from The Observer yesterday, a spokesman from Mr O’Dowd’s office said the government acknowledged the recommendations made.

“The Government … will take action, with Sport Australia, to address the report’s findings,”he said.

At least two grants were awarded funding in Mr O’Dowd’s electorate, with the Callide United Football Club receiving $199,999, and the Gladstone District Dirtriders Club receiving $30,000.

Both were successful round two applicants, that were announced in March 2019.

The spokesman also said the ANAO report pointed out the way the program was conducted delivered on its intent.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Cop’s half-naked sex romp

    Cop’s half-naked sex romp
    • 23rd Jan 2020 5:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire bickie boys making a ‘big difference’

        premium_icon Bushfire bickie boys making a ‘big difference’

        Community What started as selling cookies on a cart has turned into a big fundraiser.

        Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

        premium_icon Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

        News A LAPTOP taped to a gas cylinder was found at a service station in Gladstone...

        New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment Scientists make an amazing find on our tourism icon.

        Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        premium_icon Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        News Despite the odds, Ruby and Bella Gibson are kicking goals