Government to act on sports grants

The office of Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has confirmed the government will take action to address the findings of a report into the allocation of grants for sporting clubs prior to last year’s election.

The Australian National Audit Office report concluded the award of grant funding “was not informed by an appropriate assessment process”.

It found, “the successful applications were not those that had been assessed as the most meritorious in terms of the published program guidelines”.

Responding to questions from The Observer yesterday, a spokesman from Mr O’Dowd’s office said the government acknowledged the recommendations made.

“The Government … will take action, with Sport Australia, to address the report’s findings,”he said.

At least two grants were awarded funding in Mr O’Dowd’s electorate, with the Callide United Football Club receiving $199,999, and the Gladstone District Dirtriders Club receiving $30,000.

Both were successful round two applicants, that were announced in March 2019.

The spokesman also said the ANAO report pointed out the way the program was conducted delivered on its intent.