The ombudsman has started an investigation into Rebl Corp.
Government steps in to investigate after Rebl Corp collapse

Chloe Lyons
5th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
REBL Corp is officially under investigation as the Ombudsman combs through contracts which have potentially locked small businesses into paying up to tens of thousands of dollars for software rental.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman is "already examining contracts entered into by small businesses between Rebl and the finance providers with whom the rental agreements were signed", according to a spokesperson.

"Our primary concern initially is the ongoing repayments to the finance providers, as many small businesses will struggle to maintain these payments without the promised offsetting payment from Rebl," the spokesperson said

"The Ombudsman has written to each of the finance providers that funded Rebl products and services, requesting they suspend all small business payments whilst the matter is being investigated."

The spokesperson said one of the finance providers was a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority which meant payments made through that company would be suspended until AFCA has investigated.

"There were a number of different finance providers that Rebl used for the rental agreements," they said.

"We are closely examining each of these contracts and any vendor agreements between these finance providers and Rebl."

Rebl Corp staff walked out of its Nicklin Way office building on Thursday morning after reportedly being told they had lost their jobs.

Rebl Corp, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

"There were two separate agreements that small businesses entered into when they first joined with Rebl," said the ASBFEO spokesperson.

"One directly with Rebl to supply the digital content (and for the offset payment to the small business) and the other was with a financial provider in the form of a rental agreement for fund access to the CRM software and ad generation.　

"There were a number of different finance providers that Rebl used for the rental agreements."

To contact the Ombudsman or make a complaint, visit www.asbfeo.gov.au.

business business collpase ombudsman online marketing rebl corp social media marketing
